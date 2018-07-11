Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Illinois cop resigns after dispute over Puerto Rican shirt

July 11, 2018 9:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A police officer has resigned amid an investigation into his response to a woman who said she was being harassed in a Chicago forest preserve for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag.

The Forest Preserves of Cook County announced on Twitter that Officer Patrick Connor resigned late Wednesday. Records show he had been with the force since 2006

A woman complained that a man at Caldwell Woods was questioning her citizenship and telling her she shouldn’t be wearing the shirt. Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth.

Video of the June 14 incident shows the officer didn’t respond. More officers eventually arrived and arrested the man.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Connor was initially placed on desk duty as the investigation got underway. The forest preserve district says officials continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington