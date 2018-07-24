Listen Live Sports

Illinois worker in Supreme Court union case joins think tank

July 24, 2018 1:37 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois worker behind the lawsuit that led to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that eliminated fees paid by nonmembers of public employee unions is joining the group that oversaw his case.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services employee Mark Janus is joining the Illinois Policy Institute and its Liberty Justice Center on Aug. 1 as a “senior fellow.”

Janus argued against a 41-year-old ruling that had allowed states to require public employees to pay some fees to unions that represent them, even if the workers chose not to join. He said unions are political and employees shouldn’t be forced to pay.

The Supreme Court overturned the decision in June .

Policy Institute CEO John Tillman says Janus will ensure workers understand their rights as he tours the U.S.

