Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Immigration among topics Bush, Clinton mention to scholars

July 12, 2018 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush has expressed concern with the national immigration debate, saying the conversation is ignoring the “valuable contributions” immigrants make to society.

Bush and former President Bill Clinton spoke Thursday to graduating students of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock. During a discussion before the ceremony, Clinton also warned of growing global Chinese leadership.

Both said there’s a need for greater global aid and development programs. Bush noted one of the lessons from 9/11 is that national security is dependent on human conditions worldwide.

They joked about losing political races and told the scholars not to fear failure.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Presidential Leadership Scholars is a joint program through Clinton and Bush’s foundations and those of former Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and George H. W. Bush.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington