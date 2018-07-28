Listen Live Sports

In White House meeting, US praises Ethiopia’s PM on reforms

July 28, 2018 1:46 am
 
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s fast-moving new prime minister has met at the White House with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who congratulated him on “historic reform efforts” that include making peace with longtime rival Eritrea.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also met with the chiefs of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund as he pursues a dramatic opening-up of state-owned enterprises in one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim says the 42-year-old Abiy “has achieved many great things in just 116 days,” and Abiy’s chief of staff says Kim told the prime minister his institution is ready to provide “robust support.”

Africa’s second most populous country has a vibrant diaspora in the U.S. and Abiy is also meeting with communities in Washington, California and Minnesota.

