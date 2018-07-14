Listen Live Sports

Indiana attorney general contests special prosecutor role

July 14, 2018 5:54 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have filed court papers challenging the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate whether he drunkenly groped a lawmaker and three legislative staffers.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports documents filed in Marion Superior Court in Indianapolis also challenge the authority of the state’s inspector general to build a case against him.

The documents filed Thursday ask Judge Lisa Borges to recognize there’s no immediate need for a special prosecutor because no criminal allegations involving the March incident at an Indianapolis bar have been filed with law enforcement authorities, and they request that she take no further action in selecting one.

Borges on Tuesday approved Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry’s request for a special prosecutor. One hasn’t been appointed yet.

This story has been corrected to show the incident occurred in March, not May.

