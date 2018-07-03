Listen Live Sports

Indiana Democrat urges Hill to resign over groping claims

July 3, 2018 10:04 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Democratic Party chairman is urging Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill to resign after he was investigated because four women accused him of inappropriate touching.

Chairman John Zody said the allegations against Hill are “beyond troubling and wildly inappropriate.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer says the GOP has “zero tolerance for sexual harassment,” but stopped short of calling for Hill’s resignation.

Hill’s office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. He previously denied the accusations.

An eight-page memo detailing the accusations states that a lawmaker and three legislative staffers said Hill inappropriately touched them during a party on the final night of Indiana’s legislative session.

The Indianapolis Star was the first to report on the memo, which was independently obtained by The Associated Press.

