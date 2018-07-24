Listen Live Sports

India’s Modi arrives in Uganda in trip focusing on trade

July 24, 2018 8:43 am
 
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Uganda, the second stop in his tour of Africa ahead of this week’s summit of the BRICS emerging economies.

Modi first stopped in Rwanda, where he signed a number of bilateral agreements.

In Uganda he will meet with the Indian community and address the national assembly on Wednesday. He also will participate in a Uganda-India business summit.

Modi then goes to South Africa for the BRICS summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also traveling in Africa ahead of the summit.

Both India and China have emerged as key development partners for Africa, with China leading the way as Africa’s largest trading partner.

