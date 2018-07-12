Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Interpol: Raids in 36 countries yield $25M in fake goods

July 12, 2018 1:59 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Interpol says police, customs agents and other law enforcement agencies seized $25 million worth of counterfeit and illicit goods during raids in 36 countries between March and May.

The international police organization based in France said on Thursday that pharmaceuticals, including antibiotics, anti-malarial pills and pregnancy tests, were among the fake products found.

Cigarettes, alcohol and smuggled fuel also were seized in the raids coordinated by Interpol and carried out in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

The agency says the targets included markets, shops and border control posts. At a Niger border crossing, 29 tons in counterfeit medicine were seized from two trucks.

Interpol says 645 suspects were arrested or identified. It says the raids were intended to reveal supply chains and the crime networks behind them.

