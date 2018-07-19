Listen Live Sports

Iran indicates talks with US on nuclear program unlikely

July 19, 2018 5:40 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff claims the president rejected eight requests from President Donald Trump last year for one-on-one talks.

It’s the latest comment from Tehran suggesting Iran isn’t prepared to embark on bilateral negotiations with Washington.

Trump earlier this year pulled America out of the international deal meant to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon. He said last week that with increased American sanctions, “at a certain point they’re going to call me and say ‘let’s make a deal.'”

State-owned IRAN newspaper quoted Rouhani’s chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi saying Thursday that “it’s been the reverse, so far,” with Trump seeking to initiate talks.

He says Iran rejected the requests from the U.S. for the two presidents to meet at last year’s UN General Assembly meeting.

