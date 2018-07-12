Listen Live Sports

Iranians protest water scarcity, 1 killed by police

July 12, 2018 10:44 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency says police killed a man while trying to disperse a protest over water scarcity.

IRNA on Thursday quoted Col. Mohammad Ebadi Nejad, a local police chief in southern Iran, as saying police fired shots in the air after ordering a crowd to disperse. He says the man was shot in the neck and taken to a hospital, where he died.

IRNA says the clashes began after authorities removed illegal water-pumps from a river.

Protests have been held across southern Iran in recent weeks over water scarcity. Much of the country is suffering from drought, and in some areas tap water has turned muddy or salty. The water shortage has compounded Iran’s economic woes after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord.

