Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israel activates missile defense system after Syria rockets

July 23, 2018 8:01 am
 
2 min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel activated a joint U.S.-Israeli missile interceptor for the first time on Monday in response to rockets from the fighting in neighboring Syria that were believed to be headed for Israeli territory.

The system, dubbed David’s Sling, is meant to counter the type of medium-range missiles that Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militants have and rounded out Israel’s multi-layer aerial defense system when it became operational in 2017.

Its activation came after Israel on two separate occasions this month fired Patriot missiles at incoming drones from Syria.

The Israeli military said two interceptors were launched after rockets from the fighting in Syria were identified. No injuries or damage was reported, and the military says the rockets landed in Syrian territory.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The incident set off sirens throughout northern Israel and residents were forced to rush into shelters.

A defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the event with the media, said Israel had identified two surface-to-surface SS-21 rockets launched from Syria carrying a payload of hundreds of kilograms that they believed were headed for Israeli-controlled territory.

The official said the rockets were likely aimed at Syrian rebels fighting the government and they eventually landed just one kilometer from the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

He said the sirens were set off when one of the interceptors self-destructed. He called the incident the system’s “first successful operational interception.”

David’s Sling’s addition last year marked the completion of Israel’s multi-tier system that includes the Arrow, designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles in the stratosphere with an eye on Iran, and Iron Dome, which defends against short-range rockets from the Gaza Strip.

David’s Sling was developed by Israeli defense firm Rafael with American defense giant Raytheon.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Monday’s incident came after Israel earlier this month, twice in the same week, fired a Patriot missile at an unmanned aircraft that approached the country’s border from Syria.

In June, Israel fired a missile at a drone that approached its airspace near the Syrian frontier.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington