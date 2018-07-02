Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israel probing priest who supports Arab army recruitment

July 2, 2018 7:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they are investigating a Greek Orthodox priest who has been lauded by Israel for encouraging Arab military enlistment.

Police say Father Gabriel Naddaf has been under investigation for more than a year. Police did not reveal the nature of the charges. A gag order on the case was partially lifted Monday.

Naddaf has been a darling of Israeli nationalists for promoting the recruitment of Christian Arabs into Israel’s military, which generally is taboo for Arabs. He had the honor of lighting a torch at Israel’s Independence Day celebrations in 2016.

At the time, an Israeli news program quoted anonymous people as claiming Naddaf had sought bribes for helping Palestinians obtain Israeli permits. He has denied the accusations.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington