Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Israel’s Netanyahu passionately defends beleaguered wife

July 2, 2018 9:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has delivered an impassioned defense of his wife ahead of her upcoming trial for misusing public funds.

Benjamin Netanyahu says his wife Sara is enduring “difficult days” as unflattering transcripts from her police investigations have been leaked to the media on a near-daily basis.

Netanyahu told his Likud faction in parliament on Monday that “for 20 years, they have been trampling her image in the media.” But he says she is withstanding the criticism with dignity and is buoyed by public support.

Likud lawmakers clapped enthusiastically in agreement, with several yelling out how Sara Netanyahu has been helpful to those less fortunate.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

She was charged last month with fraud and breach of trust for allegedly overspending roughly $100,000 on private meals at the prime minister’s official residence.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington