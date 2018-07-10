Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Japanese man convicted of spying by Chinese court

July 10, 2018 8:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government has confirmed that a Japanese citizen was convicted of spying in China by a Chinese court.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, responding to a question, confirmed Tuesday that Japanese citizen Takahiro Iwase was sentenced to 12 years in prison with forced labor by the Hangzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Zhejiang earlier Tuesday. The court also ordered confiscation of all his personal assets.

Suga said the two countries should make efforts not to let the ruling affect their relations, which have recently started improving.

Suga said Iwase was arrested by the Chinese authorities in May 2015 near a military facility on suspicion of spying. Several other Japanese citizens have also been arrested or charged with spying in China in recent years.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington