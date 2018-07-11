Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge accused of bring gun into Chicago courthouse

July 11, 2018 8:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge is charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited area after he was caught on video dropping a gun in a Chicago courthouse.

A spokesman for Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ office says Cook County Circuit Judge Joseph Claps has been reassigned to “nonjudicial duties,” pending a review.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Wednesday from Claps.

The sheriff’s department says the 70-year-old Claps was in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building on July 3, when a handgun fell from the jacket draped over Claps’ arm. Surveillance video shows the judge retrieving the gun and putting it in his pants pocket.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The department says only on-duty law enforcement officers may carry guns in the courthouse.

Claps is scheduled for a court appearance next week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington