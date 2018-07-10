Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge: Manafort to be moved to jail closer to his lawyers

July 10, 2018 12:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman to be moved to a jail closer to his lawyers.

U.S District Judge T.S. Ellis III on Tuesday said Paul Manafort would be relocated to a jail in Alexandria, Virginia, where he is scheduled to stand trial later this month.

He has been held since last month at the Northern Neck Regional Jail after a judge revoked his house arrest following witness tampering allegations from prosecutors.

Also Tuesday, Ellis gave special counsel Robert Mueller’s team until Friday evening to respond to Manafort’s request to move his trial from Alexandria to Roanoke.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Manafort’s lawyers cited extensive pretrial publicity in asking last week for the trial to be moved out of the Washington, D.C. region.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington