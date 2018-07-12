Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge OKs $2.5M settlement for overcharged utility bills

July 12, 2018 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has approved a $2.5 million class-action settlement between a city agency and public housing residents who say they were overcharged for electricity.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the settlement between the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority and its current and former residents was approved Tuesday. The February 2017 lawsuit alleged the Authority violated federal law by failing to establish proper electricity utility allowances, resulting in excessive charges.

The settlement says $1.18 million will be distributed to residents who were subject to the surcharges from November 2012 through October 2016. A Legal Aid Justice Center release says the Authority also will pay nearly $113,000 to tenants through new utility allowances. It says the allowances will mean reduced charges worth nearly $1.3 million over the next three years.

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington