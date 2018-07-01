Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge orders to extend housing for Puerto Rican evacuees

July 1, 2018 1:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered federal emergency officials to extend vouchers for temporary hotel housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees.

Saturday night’s decision comes after a civil rights group sought a federal injunction to block the eviction of about 2,000 Puerto Ricans from Florida hotels as the assistance vouchers they received are set to expire.

LatinoJustice PRLDEF filed a lawsuit Saturday seeking relief for the Puerto Ricans, whose federal housing assistance vouchers were set to expire in hours, meaning the Hurricane Maria refugees could be evicted.

U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin wrote that ending the program could cause irreparable harm to the plaintiffs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

FEMA declined to comment, but the Orlando Sentinel reports the agency confirmed it was working to notify hotels to extend the aid until July 5 to comply with the order.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington