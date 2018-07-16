Listen Live Sports

Judge postpones ‘El Chapo’ trial for 2 months to November

July 16, 2018 3:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has postponed the New York trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman for two months until November.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn on Monday set the Nov. 5 date for jury selection to begin.

The judge delayed the trial after defense lawyers complained that prosecutors keep turning over potential evidence the defense must analyze before trial.

The lawyers say the last-minute production from prosecutors includes over 117,000 sound files and 3,500 pages of witness interviews. They say another 10,000 pages are expected to be turned over in coming weeks.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. He faces life in prison if convicted at trial.

