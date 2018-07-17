Listen Live Sports

Judge questions whether police can comply with overhaul

July 17, 2018 1:09 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The judge overseeing Baltimore police reform is questioning whether the police department has the resources or leadership to comply with its agreement with federal officials.

The Baltimore Sun reports that in an order granting an extension for submitting draft policies last week, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said the department’s “good faith” isn’t in question, but there are concerns about its “ability to deliver on its promises.”

Bredar says the department is willing to embrace change, but leadership turnover and a lack of resources could hinder progress.

A police spokesman declined to comment to the newspaper on Monday.

The city and Justice Department entered into the agreement last year after a report outlined widespread police misconduct and abuse. The department has had three leaders since then.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

