Judge tosses lawsuit targeting LL Bean’s new return policy

July 3, 2018 3:51 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed an Illinois man’s lawsuit targeting L.L. Bean’s new return policy.

The judge ruled Victor Bondi failed to establish he’d suffered a loss or was dissatisfied with the boots he bought last year before the Maine-based outdoor retailer announced it was shifting to a one-year limit for returns of most purchases instead of the old open-ended satisfaction guarantee.

The company says items bought before Feb. 9, 2018, are not subject to the revised policy so long as there’s proof of purchase.

Bondi’s lawsuit sought class action status. His lawyers didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

L.L. Bean spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says the judge’s June 28 ruling confirmed the lawsuit was without merit and misstated company policies. She says Bondi was never denied a refund so he had no grounds to sue.

