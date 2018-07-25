Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge upholds state lawmaker killer’s life sentence

July 25, 2018 1:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was convicted of beating a state lawmaker to death as a teen will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday a judge has resentenced 47-year-old Bernard Williams to life in prison for the death of state Rep. William Telek.

Williams was 17 when he beat Telek with a hammer in the state Capitol’s underground parking garage in 1988, robbed him and stole his car.

His case was being revisited due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life terms for juvenile offenders.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said during the resentencing hearing that a forensic psychiatrist has determined Williams is “permanently incorrigible.”

Williams issued an apology at the hearing, saying his heart goes out to the Telek family.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington