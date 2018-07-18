Listen Live Sports

Jury finds Virginia councilman guilty of felony forgery

July 18, 2018 4:07 pm
 
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A jury has found a city councilman in Virginia guilty of three counts of felony forgery for falsifying a contractor’s signature on financial documents.

But the jurors also recommend that Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker serve no jail time and pay $7,500 in fines. Media outlets report Wednesday that Judge Harold W. Burgess Jr. will decide the sentence during a hearing in September.

Whitaker’s defense attorney, Jon Babineau, said in court that he intends to file a motion to set aside the verdicts. The judge said he would take the guilty verdicts “under advisement” until he hears the defense motion.

Whitaker, who is also an assistant pastor, did not testify at trial. But he has said he is innocent.

