The Associated Press
 
Kaine, Stewart agree to US Senate debate in October

July 16, 2018 3:37 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart have accepted invitations to participate in Virginia’s oldest and most widely broadcast televised debate this fall.

“The People’s Debate” will be held on Oct. 2 in the studio of WCVE-TV — Virginia Public Television — in collaboration with WTVR-CBS6. The media partners will distribute the debate to broadcasters statewide so the forum will be available to voters across Virginia.

The debate will be sponsored by AARP Virginia, which has sponsored the forum for gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races for more than a decade.

Other candidates who meet eligibility criteria within 45 days of the event will also be invited to participate.

