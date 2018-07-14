Listen Live Sports

Kavanaugh to address his past work involving Clinton, Bush

July 14, 2018 11:41 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Before his Senate confirmation hearing, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court will need to provide information about his past experience investigating President Bill Clinton and working for President George W. Bush.

Requests for that information are included in questionnaires sent to Brett Kavanaugh by the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, who will lead the confirmation hearing.

Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office says the questionnaires were sent Friday evening after consultation with the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Among other things, they seek information about Kavanaugh’s work on independent counsel Kenneth Star’s team, where Kavanaugh co-wrote the report that served as the basis for Clinton’s impeachment. And also his work on the Bush campaign effort to halt the recount of votes in Florida in the disputed 2000 election.

