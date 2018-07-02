Listen Live Sports

Kentucky GOP cuts dental, vision for nearly 500,000 people

July 2, 2018 10:07 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is cutting dental and vision coverage for nearly a half-million Kentuckians after his Medicaid overhaul plan was rejected in court.

The state Cabinet for Health and Family Services calls the cuts an “unfortunate consequence” of Friday’s ruling by a federal judge who said Kentucky can’t require poor people to get jobs to keep their Medicaid benefits.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg’s rejection of the Republican governor’s plan to overhaul the state’s Medicaid program is a setback for President Donald Trump’s administration, which has been encouraging states to impose limits on the state and federal health insurance program for the poor and disabled.

Cabinet spokesman Doug Hogan squarely blames the judge, saying the “optional services” will be restored once Bevin’s administration prevails in court.

