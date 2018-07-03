Listen Live Sports

Kentucky man accused of making bomb threats on Facebook

July 3, 2018 9:01 am
 
FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is under arrest for allegedly threatening on Facebook to bomb a courthouse and prosecutor’s office in Ohio.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that 51-year-old Allan Summers was charged Monday with terroristic threatening.

Capt. Tom Grau says police in Florence, Kentucky, arrested Summers after being alerted to his threats Sunday night.

The Facebook posts accuse Ohio’s Hamilton County of stealing his freedom for 157 days in 2008.

Summers then allegedly warned his loved ones to avoid the area on July 9, when he planned to mark the 10 year anniversary with a device using nitroglycerine that goes “tick tock … one hell of a clock.”

Court records show a 2008 disorderly conduct conviction and $135 fine for fighting on a bus. It’s unclear who currently represents him.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

