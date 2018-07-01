Kentucky man sentenced for helping lawyer flee country

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to seven months in jail for assisting a lawyer who went on the run after pleading guilty in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme.

WYMT-TV reports 48-year-old Curtis Lee Wyatt of Raccoon, Kentucky, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lexington for one count of conspiracy to escape from custody. Wyatt was given credit for three months served.

An indictment alleged Wyatt opened a bank account the lawyer, Eric Conn, used to transfer money. Wyatt, who was Conn’s employee, also tested security at the Mexican border and bought a pickup truck for Conn. Conn was captured in December as he left a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

Investigators say Conn was on home confinement last June when he escaped by cutting an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.