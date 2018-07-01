Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Kentucky man sentenced for helping lawyer flee country

July 1, 2018 1:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to seven months in jail for assisting a lawyer who went on the run after pleading guilty in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme.

WYMT-TV reports 48-year-old Curtis Lee Wyatt of Raccoon, Kentucky, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lexington for one count of conspiracy to escape from custody. Wyatt was given credit for three months served.

An indictment alleged Wyatt opened a bank account the lawyer, Eric Conn, used to transfer money. Wyatt, who was Conn’s employee, also tested security at the Mexican border and bought a pickup truck for Conn. Conn was captured in December as he left a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

Investigators say Conn was on home confinement last June when he escaped by cutting an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington