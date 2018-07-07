Listen Live Sports

Lawmaker: Tent shelter for migrant teens open indefinitely

July 7, 2018 3:56 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A state senator says he has been told the temporary tent shelter in far West Texas for immigrant minors will stay open indefinitely.

Texas Democratic Sen. Jose Rodriguez told the El Paso Times that he toured the Tornillo facility Friday morning. More than 300 teens are being housed at Tornillo, which the U.S. government opened last month because its existing shelters were at capacity. More than 2,000 children have been put in government shelters after being separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy.

Rodriguez says an official at the facility told him it would stay open past a previous July 13 deadline on the facility’s initial contract.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to questions Saturday.

