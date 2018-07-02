Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Lawmakers ask for list of children separated from families

July 2, 2018 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are asking for a list of all children separated from parents under the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy.

They ask for the number of days of separation. They also ask whether officials have successfully contacted parents to notify them of their child’s location and whether the parent has been detained, deported or released. They say the names can be left off.

The letter requesting the information was released Monday by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. It was signed by 10 others and sent to the departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services.

The senators also seek a detailed briefing.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

More than 2,300 children were taken from their parents at the border under the policy that criminally prosecutes anyone caught crossing illegally. At least 500 were reunited.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington