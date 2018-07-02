Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit filed against officer charged in teen shooting death

July 2, 2018 2:55 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two Pennsylvania men have sued a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager fleeing a traffic stop, saying he fabricated evidence against them in an unrelated case.

A lawsuit filed Monday alleges Michael Rosfeld violated the men’s civil rights during a December arrest when he worked for the University of Pittsburgh police.

The men had an argument with a bar owner and say Rosfeld lied when he wrote he watched surveillance footage before writing his criminal complaint against them.

Charges against the men were withdrawn after prosecutors found discrepancies in Rosfeld’s statements. Rosfeld left the university.

The men want financial compensation.

Rosfeld was charged last week with criminal homicide in Antwon Rose Jr.’s shooting, which has sparked protests. Investigators say Rosfeld gave contradicting statements about seeing a gun.

Rosfeld’s lawyer hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

