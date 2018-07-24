Listen Live Sports

Lawsuit settled for student disciplined for pro-Trump shirt

July 24, 2018 7:15 pm
 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawyers for an Oregon high school who was disciplined for wearing a T-shirt promoting President Donald Trump’s effort to build a border wall say they have reached a settlement of his lawsuit.

The lawyers say that settlement entails a $25,000 payment from the Hillsboro School District for Addison Barnes’ attorney fees and a letter of apology from the principal of Liberty High School. Principal Greg Timmons was in a meeting and not immediately available for comment.

Barnes, who was a senior when the incident occurred in January, said he brought the case to stand up for himself and other students who might be afraid to express their right-of-center views. He said students wearing anti-Trump shirt to school are not disciplined, but when he wore a pro-Trump shirt, he was suspended.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

