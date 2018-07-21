Listen Live Sports

Lawyer Casado elected new leader of Spain’s Popular Party

July 21, 2018 8:53 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rising conservative politician Pablo Casado has been elected as new leader of Spain’s Popular Party in a landslide victory, ending a bitter and divisive election.

The 37-year-old lawyer beat his opponent, former deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, with 1701 votes against 1250 on Saturday.

Casado succeeds former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy who stepped down last month after losing a parliamentary vote to his socialist opponent, Pedro Sanchez, in the wake of graft convictions for members of the PP.

“We must return to the center of Spanish society to make sure our work is not undone,” Casado said in his victory speech. He also promised to defend the values of “life and family.”

Casado was chief of staff to then Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar from 2009 to 2012.

