Lawyer: Suspect in Tulsa-area bomb denied correct medication

July 12, 2018 1:21 pm
 
BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — The arraignment of a man accused of bombing an Oklahoma military recruiting station has been postponed over concerns he hasn’t received correct medical treatment in custody.

The Tulsa World reports that a federal judge on Wednesday delayed Benjamin Roden’s arraignment and competency hearing after his attorney said Tulsa County jail officials weren’t following his doctor’s medication orders.

A pipe bomb exploded July 2017 in front of an unoccupied Air Force recruiting station near Tulsa. Roden was indicted and determined incompetent to stand trial.

He was transferred from federal prison to county jail last month. Jailers were instructed to inject Roden with his medication, but his attorney says he was jailed for over a week before being given medication in pill form.

The judge granted a continuance until Aug. 7.

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

