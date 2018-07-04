Listen Live Sports

Leader of Indonesia’s Aceh province arrested in graft sting

July 4, 2018 5:49 am
 
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft commission has arrested the governor of conservative Aceh province on suspicion of receiving bribes, an official said Wednesday.

Irwandi Yusuf was among 10 people arrested Tuesday evening in separate locations in Aceh, said Febri Diansyah, spokesman for the Corruption Eradication Commission.

Diansyah said investigators seized about 500 million rupiah ($35,000) in cash. The other nine arrested included a district chief and two assistants to officials.

Yusuf, a former leader of the rebel Free Aceh Movement, known as GAM, was elected governor for a second time in 2017.

Yusuf was flown Wednesday morning to the Indonesian capital and taken to the headquarters of the anti-graft commission for questioning.

Aceh is the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia governed by Islamic Shariah law.

