Louisiana congressional candidate arrested after qualifying

July 20, 2018 5:35 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A candidate who had just registered to run for one of Louisiana’s congressional seats was arrested after signing up for the race.

Billy Burkette, an independent from Pride, qualified Friday for the 5th District congressional race representing northeast Louisiana.

Shortly after Burkette filed his paperwork at the secretary of state’s office, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies held him onsite, arresting him and removing him in handcuffs on an outstanding warrant.

A spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office says Burkette is accused of falsely impersonating a police officer.

Burkette, who says he’s the chairman of the Louisiana Band of Choctaw Indians, is one of three candidates challenging Republican incumbent Ralph Abraham. Burkette ran unsuccessfully for the office two years ago. He’s reported no fundraising for the Nov. 6 election.

