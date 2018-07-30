Macedonia to hold name-change referendum on Sept. 30

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Lawmakers in Macedonia have approved plans to hold a referendum on Sept. 30 on a proposed name change that would allow the former Yugoslav republic to overcome a longstanding dispute with Greece and join NATO.

The two countries have been at odds for decades over the smaller country’s use of the name Macedonia, which Greece says implies territorial claims over its own province of the same name.

In Monday’s vote, 68 lawmakers in the 120-seat assembly backed the proposal by Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. Conservative opponents did not take part in the vote.

Under the deal, the country would change its name to North Macedonia, backed by a constitutional amendment. The proposed deal has triggered protests in both countries.

