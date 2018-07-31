Listen Live Sports

Maine to get over $1M in FEMA aid for severe fall storm

July 31, 2018 6:27 pm
 
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it has obligated more than $1 million in assistance to Maine stemming from a severe storm and flooding last fall.

The agency says the storm impacted 13 of the state’s 16 counties. It hit the state hard from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. FEMA has been working with state and local officials in Maine on disaster aid since early this year.

FEMA funds can help pay to repair or replace public facilities and infrastructure that was destroyed because of a disaster. The agency says federal money in response to the fall storm can assist in support of first responders. It can also help reimburse the cost of road clearing, debris removal and repairs to facilities such as schools and public buildings.

