Man accused of killing 2 appointed high-priced attorney

July 18, 2018 1:56 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a Florida police officer has been appointed the high-priced attorney he asked for last year.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a judge assigned Miami attorney Terry Lenamon as Markeith Loyd’s lead attorney Tuesday. His previous attorney stepped down last month because of a technical issue with his death penalty qualifications.

Loyd had previously asked for Lenamon, but Chief Judge Frederick Lauten said he was hesitant to appoint the lawyer. The judge previously said Loyd is entitled to an attorney but can’t choose any attorney he wants when taxpayers are footing the bill.

Authorities say Loyd killed Sade Dixon in December 2016, and then gunned down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton while she was trying to arrest him.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

