Man acquitted in killing of governor’s aide

July 23, 2018 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — A man arrested in the 2015 slaying of an aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) has been acquitted of all charges.

A jury on Monday found Keith Luncheon not guilty of murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. The jury remained deadlocked on two co-defendants. The judge ordered that deliberations continue.

The alleged shooter, Kenny Bazile (buh-ZEEL’), was found guilty of manslaughter last week in the fatal shooting of Carey Gabay (guh-BAY’), the deputy counsel of the state’s economic development agency.

Gabay got caught in the middle of a gang-related gun battle in the hours before a West Indian Day parade in Brooklyn.

A fifth suspect took a plea deal and testified against the other four.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

