Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man charged, accused of dragging FBI agent alongside truck

July 26, 2018 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man accused of dragging an FBI agent alongside his truck to evade arrest near Atlanta has been arraigned on a federal assault charge.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta on Thursday said 26-year-old Cedrick Hill of Marietta, Georgia, dragged the agent for about a quarter-mile at high speeds. The agent underwent surgery and survived.

Prosecutors say Hill was a fugitive when agents found him Jan. 5 at a Sandy Springs hotel. They say he ran to his truck, and the agent became lodged in the driver-side door while trying to apprehend him.

Prosecutors say the agent was dangling from the door as Hill sped through the parking lot and hit another vehicle, breaking the agent’s arm and femur. With his free hand, the agent managed to fire his gun, striking Hill twice.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington