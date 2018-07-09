Listen Live Sports

Man dies after apprehension by police dog

July 9, 2018 3:20 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a burglary suspect died after being apprehended by a police dog in Montgomery, Alabama.

A police statement says a say a canine unit responded to a report of a burglary in progress early Sunday, and the animal apprehended a man inside a home.

Officials haven’t released details about what happened during the apprehension, but the statement says the man died later at a hospital.

Police said Monday an investigation will determine whether the man died from dog bites or something else. The dog is under quarantine at a city kennel, and its handler has been placed on administrative leave during a review.

The statement says a homeowner gave approval before the dog went inside the residence. Police say they haven’t determined the identity of the dead man.

