The Associated Press
 
Man killed, officer wounded in shootout following car chase

July 11, 2018 4:23 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Police say a wanted man was killed after he led police on a car chase near Miami, lost control and crashed, got out with an assault weapon and opened fire on detectives.

Police say they returned fire as Detective Paul Fluty was wounded, and later fatally shot 53-year-old Leonardo Cano.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta described the case. His statement says said detectives were searching for Cano because he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence-related abduction. They spotted him late Tuesday but he refused to pull over, leading to the chase and the crash.

Police say Cano opened fire and ran, but was soon spotted, and was fatally shot during another exchange of gunfire.

Zabaleta said the detective was treated and released.

The Associated Press

