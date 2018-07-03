Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Man not guilty due to insanity in Texas police chief’s death

July 3, 2018 9:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused in the shooting death of a San Antonio-area police chief is not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Sid Harle determined Monday that evidence showed 28-year-old Joshua Manuel Lopez suffers from a serious mental illness and didn’t know his conduct was wrong.

Elmendorf police Chief Michael Pimentel was on patrol in 2014 when he pulled over Lopez on a warrant accusing him of spraying graffiti on a city truck.

Prosecutors say Lopez shot the 64-year-old Pimentel twice.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Lopez will undergo a 30-day evaluation, after which a judge will determine if he should be committed to a state hospital.

If he’s no longer considered a threat to the public, Lopez could be released into an outpatient or community treatment program.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington