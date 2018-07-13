Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland announces prescription drug help for state retirees

July 13, 2018 1:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have announced prescription drug help for retired state employees.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Friday in a joint statement with the presiding officers of the General Assembly.

It’s in response to state pension reform lawmakers approved in 2011.

As part of that, retired state employees eligible for Medicare will be moving from the state’s prescription drug program to the federal Medicare Part D program in January.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

In a one-year transition program, the state will reimburse all out-of-pocket pharmaceutical expenses for affected retirees that go over $1,500. That’s the limit under the current state plan.

Officials say additional help for state retirees will come through the state’s Senior Prescription Drug Assistance Program. It helps low- and middle-income residents with their Medicare Part D premium and coverage gap costs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington