Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland exchange to hold reinsurance hearings

July 17, 2018 12:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s health care exchange has announced hearings for public comment on regulations to create a reinsurance program for the individual health insurance market.

The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has scheduled four hearings. One of them is scheduled for July 26. The other three are set for next month.

The state’s reinsurance program will aim to keep consumer costs down and bring greater certainty to Maryland’s individual insurance market.

Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland lawmakers approved legislation this year to create the program out of concern the state’s individual market could collapse under rate increases of up to 50 percent without action.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Reinsurance provides a safety net for insurers by helping to pay large claims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington