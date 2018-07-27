Listen Live Sports

Massachusetts 1st to repeal long dormant ban on abortion

July 27, 2018 1:07 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has become the first state since President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S Supreme Court to abolish from its books an abortion ban that predates the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday that repeals the unenforced ban with roots dating to 1845.

Abortion rights proponents fear that that a more conservative high court could undo abortion protections, triggering old state laws that haven’t been enforced in decades.

Baker said his state “will not compromise on a woman’s right to her own decisions.”

The bill also repeals other archaic Massachusetts laws, including a ban on contraception for unmarried women and prohibitions on adultery and fornication.

