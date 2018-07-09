Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

McConnell leaves Kentucky dinner amid more heckling over ICE

July 9, 2018 8:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Faced with chants of “no justice, no peace” and a blaring recording of “Fight the Power,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abandoned his dinner at Kentucky restaurant.

The Courier Journal reports the protesters Sunday opposed the government’s immigration policy, and called for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

McConnell faced similar protests outside another Louisville restaurant Saturday and at Georgetown University last month.

Four Pegs bartender Nick Hulstine says a trivia host told the bar’s patrons McConnell was across the street at Sarino and used his speaker to disrupt McConnell’s meal. Hulstine says Sarino’s chefs yelled at protesters.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Occupy ICE confirmed its members confronted McConnell.

McConnell’s spokeswoman declined to comment. The restaurant couldn’t be reached for comment.

Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says no one was arrested or cited.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington