The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Meals tax increases in Richmond

July 1, 2018 2:42 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Meals in Virginia’s capital city just got a little more expensive.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that an increase in the city’s meals tax from 6 percent to 7.5 percent goes into effect on Sunday.

For a $10 meal, that’ll mean the total cost going from $11.13 to $11.28.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney pushed for the tax increase as a way to increase spending on school construction.

The tax increase is projected to bring in an extra $9 million a year. The city plans to use the new funding to borrow $150 million for school facilities.

Opponents of the tax increase said the city’s restaurants were unfairly targeted. The city council rejected a proposal to implement a cigarette tax.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

