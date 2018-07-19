Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Melania Trump listens to students talk about online civility

July 19, 2018 10:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump spent part of Thursday listening to more than a dozen teens talk about their best practices for being civil online.

The first lady made the short trip to Microsoft’s Innovation and Policy Center in Washington as part of a nationwide child well-being campaign she launched this year called “Be Best,” which includes teaching children and youth to be good citizens online.

The 15 students from across the country participate in Microsoft’s Council for Digital Good and provide ideas and feedback for policy work the computer software maker does on the issue of youth-centered online safety.

The first lady also took in art projects the students designed to represent individual expressions of digital civility, her office said.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Digital civility is one element of the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign, though her husband is regularly criticized for his own practices online and has weaponized his Twitter account against his foes.

She thanked the students for sharing what she said was impressive and encouraging work.

“To see students taking action and being positive leaders in the digital world for youth is exactly what Be Best is focused on,” the first lady said in a written statement after the visit, which was not announced until she arrived at Microsoft.

“Peer-to-peer leadership can be one of the strongest influences on our children,” she said. “Using their artistic talents, these students provide unique perspectives on how youth should conduct themselves responsibly online.”

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington